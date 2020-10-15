It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- A 1-year manufacturer warranty applies.
- 2560x1440 (WQHD) native resolution
- HDR support
- AMD FreeSync
- 3 HDMI inputs
- 1 display port
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 138576
That's $28 under our previous mention, a low by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution
- 1800R curvature
- 4ms response time
- FreeSync HDMI; DisplayPort
- Model: 138035
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more.
- All of these items are backed by an Acer 90-day warranty.
That's $115 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
Apply coupon code "LPU23" for the best price we could find for the monitor alone by $48. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 2560x1080 (UltraWide 1080p) IPS display
- tilt/height adjustable
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- headphone out
- Model: E4LG34WN650W
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
It's $70 under list and a great price for this solid backpack. Buy Now at Monoprice
- It's available in Black and Brown.
Most stores, such as Target, charge $128 more. Buy Now at Monoprice
- In Black Ash.
- 26.8" x 17.7" x 27.6"
- 30 minutes auto tune off
- 15-200Hz frequency response
- 15" cone
- 60mm voice coil
- Model: 24458
It's $17 less than you'd pay at another Monoprice storefront. Buy Now at Monoprice
- foldable
- aluminum legs
- 176-lb. weight capacity
- height adjustable
- Model: 38128
