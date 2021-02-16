New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Workstream by Monoprice Electric Sit-Stand Height Adjustable Desk Frame
$150 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 35" to 63" wide.
Features
  • lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
  • adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
  • made of high-grade steel
  • Model: 35377
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desks Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 25% -- $150 Buy Now