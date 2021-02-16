That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 35" to 63" wide.
- lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- Model: 35377
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Mahogany.
- 4 compartments, angled paper organizer, corkboard, drawer, and fold-down desktop
- made of MDF with wood veneer
- measures 26" W x 6" D x 20" H
- Model: HO8290
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 15.75" x 23.6" x 10"
- folding legs
- Model: TB01-0304-008-sg-A05
That's $12 under what you'd pay having it shipped from Sam's Club. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Walnut or Black (pictured).
- measures 22" x 22" x 32" overall
- adjustable shelves
- built-in storage cabinets
- solid wood frame
- Asian wood veneer desktop and sides
- Model: HD092911
That's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Dark Wood Grain.
- pneumatic height adjustable frame
- front adjustable floor glides
- back locking coasters
- Model: NAN-IP-6-1-DKW-GG
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
Save over 75% off list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
That's the best shipped price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 1.5-Foot for $5.99 (great for a laptop + extra monitor setup).
- gold-plated connectors
- supports HDR and HDR10
Save on a variety of HDMI cable multi packs priced from $2.99. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice 1-Foot UltraFlex 4K HDMI Cable 3-Pack for $19.19 ($13 off).
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Qualcomm aptX audio
- Bluetooth 4.0
- up to 8 hours of active noise cancellation
- Model: 33834
Add 4 cables to cart and apply code "FLEX4" to save $31 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- nylon braided
- Apple MFi Certified
- high-strength aluminum connectors
- Model: 31191
