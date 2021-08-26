Pure Outdoor by Monoprice 42-Can Backpack Cooler for $78
Pure Outdoor by Monoprice 42-Can Backpack Cooler
$78 $130
free shipping

That is a savings of $52. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • carry as backpack, shoulder bag, or regular hand tote
  • 100% waterproof; mildew and punctures resistant material
  • 3-layer insulation purports to keep drinks cold for up to 3 days when filled w/ ice
  • FDA approved TPU material inner fabric layer
  • airtight/waterproof zippers
  • built-in bottle opener
  • Model: 38995
