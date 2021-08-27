Monoprice Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater System with Subwoofer for $126
Monoprice Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater System with Subwoofer
$126 $180
free shipping

Features
  • 4 satellite speakers
  • center speaker
  • powered subwoofer w/ 200W amp
  • Model: 10565
