Monoprice Strata Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$123 $190
free shipping

That's a savings of $66 and a good price for this style vacuum. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
  • 400 watts
  • 3 power settings
  • up to 45-minute run time on full charge
  • includes metal pole, host header, dustbin, main power brush, mini power brush, bristle brush, long crevice too, wall hanger, charger, 2 screws, and 4 3M stickers
  • Model: 140372
