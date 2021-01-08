New
Monoprice · 59 mins ago
$15 $18
free shipping
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Monoprice
Tips
- In Warm White.
Features
- auto on/off at night/dawn
- waterproof
- 8 LEDs each
- Model: 41991
Details
Comments
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
