New
Monoprice · 40 mins ago
Monoprice Obsidian Plus 5,000mAh 2-Port USB Power Bank
$5.99 $15
free shipping

You'd pay $28 at Amazon for this in the same color. Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • In Purple for this price.
Features
  • 5000mAh capacity
  • Micro Type-B, Type-C inputs
  • Suitable for iPhone, Android, and Galaxy devices
  • Model: 39844
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Power Banks Monoprice Monoprice
Android Staff Pick Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 60% -- $6 Buy Now