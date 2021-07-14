Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer for $140
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$140 $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $315. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • auto leveling
  • LCD display
  • UV photosensitive resin
  • magnetic build plate
  • Model: 35435
