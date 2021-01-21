That's $71 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Blue Burst.
- Basswood double-cutaway body
- Rosewood fretboard
- Maple neck
- gig bag included
- Model: 610164
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on clearance, overstock, and member deals, including guitars, headphones, keyboards, recording gear, and more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Some deals require a Musician's Friend Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured is the Recording King RPS-7-E Dirty 30's Single 0 Parlor Acoustic-Electric Guitar for $149.99 ($80 off).
Save on guitars, basses, electronic drums, amps, effects, recording gear, DJ equipment, live sound, keys, MIDI, and accessories. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Pictured is the Rogue RA-090 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar for $89.99.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Woodwind & Brasswind via eBay.
- All the tools you need to set up and adjust your Fender guitar or bass, including 4-in-1 screwdriver, hex wrenches, ruler, diagonal cutter, capo, feeler gauges, and guitar string winder
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
Shop and save on wireless chargers, USB hubs, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice Obsidian Plus 5-Port USB Desktop Charger for $11.12 ($5 off).
- Most items receive free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $2.99 (or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more).
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Monoprice
- In Warm White.
- auto on/off at night/dawn
- waterproof
- 8 LEDs each
- Model: 41991
Add 4 cables to cart and apply code "FLEX4" to save $31 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- nylon braided
- Apple MFi Certified
- high-strength aluminum connectors
- Model: 31191
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|20%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register