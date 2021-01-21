New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Indio Cali Classic Electric Guitar
$80 $100
free shipping

That's $71 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • Available in Blue Burst.
Features
  • Basswood double-cutaway body
  • Rosewood fretboard
  • Maple neck
  • gig bag included
  • Model: 610164
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 20% -- $80 Buy Now