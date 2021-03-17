New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Dark Matter 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$400
free shipping

That's $100 below what you'll pay at Amazon or Walmart. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • AMD FreeSync
  • adjustable height stand
  • DisplayHDR 400
  • 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 2 x HDMI 2.0
  • Model: 40776
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice   -- $400 Buy Now