New
Monoprice · 57 mins ago
Monoprice 6.5" 2-Way Weatherproof Speaker Set
$78 $93
free shipping

It's $37 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice

Tips
  • At this price in White.
Features
  • includes wall mount bracket
  • 100-watts
  • 1" tweeter and 6.5" woofer
  • 125Hz - 20kHz
  • IP55 ingress weather proof
  • Model: 13615
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 16% -- $78 Buy Now