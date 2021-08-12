Monoprice 32" 4K HDR IPS FreeSync Monitor for $200
Monoprice · 21 mins ago
Open-Box Monoprice 32" 4K HDR IPS FreeSync Monitor
$200 $350
free shipping

You'd pay $306 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. It's also the cheapest 4K monitor in this size that we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • two HDMI 2.0 ports
  • two DisplayPorts
  • Model: 43174
