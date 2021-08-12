Monoprice 32" 4K HDR IPS FreeSync Monitor for $200

You'd pay $306 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. It's also the cheapest 4K monitor in this size that we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- two HDMI 2.0 ports
- two DisplayPorts
- Model: 43174
Published 21 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Amazon
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Omen X 27" Dual Monitor Bundle for $1,098.99 ($200 off).
That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
Back to school is upon us, and tech requirements are part of the supply list. Save on monitors, headsets, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP M24f 23.8" FHD Monitor Bundle for $329.99 ($89 off).
Apply coupon code "GET20" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $22. Buy Now at Monoprice
- lift and lower up to 154 pounds with the press of a button
- adjustable from 28" to 47.5" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- Model: 35377
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up and save on electronics basics, including cables and chargers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured are the Monoprice BT-500ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 ($10 off).
Save on headphones, pro audio, chargers, cables, wall mounts, office supplies, and home items. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Cleace FDA & CE Registered 75% Alcohol 16.91-oz. Sanitizer for $1.29 (low by $6).
It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- 2-channel stereo
- 6 stereo audio inputs and 6 outputs
- remote control
- Model: 110761
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 after applying coupon code "4KCABLES". Buy Now at Monoprice
- 18Gbps bandwidth
- certified by HDMI Authorized Test Centers
Add two to your cart, then apply coupon code "CABLES2" to get this deal. That's $9 off list for two of these cables. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 24K gold-plated connectors
