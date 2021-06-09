Monoprice 24" 1080p IPS CrystalPro Monitor for $90

It's $10 under our mention from last week, $42 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 1920x1080 FHD resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 3.5mm stereo audio output
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: 40772
Sve $28 via coupon code "5CCCMRHZ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H Huanuoav via Amazon.
- gas spring arms
- cable management
- full-motion adjustment
- holds 5.5 to 17.6-lbs each
- Model: HADSK5
That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply code "EAN56DGV" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H Huanuoav via Amazon.
- full-motion adjustment
- two-stage locking with c-clamp and grommet base
- holds up to 37.5-lbs. each
- Model: HNAVCM7
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
Shop and save on a range of items including Ethernet cables from $1, speakers starting at $70, TV mounts as low as $17, monitors from $200, microphones from $14, cell phone accessories as low as $4, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Many items receive free shipping, or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured are the Monoprice DT-3 50-Watt Multimedia Desktop Powered Speakers for $70 ($10 off).
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
Save on a small selection of Monolith Series items. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monolith M1060C Over Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones for $249.99 ($50 off).
It's $37 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- At this price in White.
- includes wall mount bracket
- 100-watts
- 1" tweeter and 6.5" woofer
- 125Hz - 20kHz
- IP55 ingress weather proof
- Model: 13615
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual mic noise cancellation
- 8-hour playtime
- auto on/off
- Model: 138542
