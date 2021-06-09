Monoprice 24" 1080p IPS CrystalPro Monitor for $90
Monoprice
Monoprice 24" 1080p IPS CrystalPro Monitor
$90 $100
free shipping

It's $10 under our mention from last week, $42 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 1920x1080 FHD resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI and VGA inputs
  • 3.5mm stereo audio output
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Model: 40772
