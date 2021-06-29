Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele for $30
eBay · 53 mins ago
Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele
$30 $45
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by musiciansfriend via eBay.
Features
  • bound fingerboard
  • open-gear vintage style tuners
  • 12 frets
  • instructional booklet
  • Model: MU40NT
