eBay · 1 hr ago
$320 $650
free shipping
That's $330 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- sold by miroir0 via eBay
- 80" to 120" diagonal image size
- 700 lumens output
- 1920x1080p resolution
- Wired, USB, & HDMI connectivity
- Model: M631
Published 1 hr ago
