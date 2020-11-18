That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- for use on metal, wood, and PVC
- corrosion resistant
- 3-flat Secure Grip shank reduces slippage in the chuck
- Model: 48-89-2801
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- designed for rapid chip removal
- 135° split point
- Model: 48-89-4630
It's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 alloy steel
- 10 SAE hex bits 1.5mm to 8mm
- 10 metric hex bits 5/64" to 6/15"
- magnetic tips
- storage box
- Model: AM020
It's the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" ball groove shank
- Model: DW1589
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-spin shanks
- titanium pilot point
- Model: DW1354
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon to get this deal. It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" extension bit
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive
- black phosphate coating
- Model: LX-101
Save on a variety of items including air tools, power tools, hand tools and much more. Apply code "271099" to save an extra $20 off $100. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Box for $89.99 ($40 low).
- Shipping vaires; Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee.
- 12 x 4x4x2" bins
- 6 x 6x4x3" bins
- 6 x 8x4x3" bins
Get sidewide discounts on tools, automotive items, sporting goods, office furniture, clothing, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Spending over $100? Use coupon code "273542" to get a $10 Northern Tool e-gift card with $100 order, $25 with $250, $50 with $500, or $100 with $1,000+.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees (free shipping may also be available on some items).
Shop discounted jacks, tools, lighting, truck tool boxes, and more. Plus, coupon code "273542" grants a $10 gift card with orders of $100, $25 gift card with $250, $50 gift card with $500, or $100 gift card with $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Double-Locking 3-Ton Jack Stand Pair for $19.99 ($5 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by item. (Some items ship free.)
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Full list of components on product page
- Model: 48-32-4495
This combo is $500 off list price and by far the best deal we could find. But it's even better than that: Home Depot usually charges $125 for one battery, and a similar high torque impact wrench is $219 elsewhere. So it's a way low per-tool price, plus you get three batteries, a charger, and carry bag. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 9 tools, 3 rechargeable batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: 2695-29P
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Wear Guard Tip
- Model: 48-32-4023
