It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- keyless blade change
- counter balance mechanism
- lever action Quik-Loc blade clamp
- Model: 2621-20
Published 1 hr ago
That's a tie with our mention from last week as the best outright price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $20, although most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- built-in LED light
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- Model: 2625-20
It's the best price we could find by $20, although most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 3500 RPM
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
- Model: 2630-20
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by northerntool via eBay
- cuts flush up to a wall or baseboard
- 6.8 Amp, 110V motor
- fixed 3/4" cutting depth
- carbide-tipped blade
It's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Price is for tool only (rechargeable battery not included).
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
It's $74 off list, $25 under our October mention, and $64 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- You can choose from 3 other options: certified refurb for $90, open-box for $100, or new for $110.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- No warranty information is available for the seller-refurbished option, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
Save on more than 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
Members save on power tools, batteries, cleaning supplies, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15-Amp 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 2 mic tabs
- clear ID holder
- 2 chest pockets
- 4 reinforced pen pockets
- 1 internal chest pocket
- ANSI Type R Class 2
- zipper closure
- machine washable
Most stores charge $70 for just one of these flashlights. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Discount applies at checkout
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
That's the best price we could find shipped by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- titanium coated
- 1/4" shank
- 135° split point tips help prevent walking
