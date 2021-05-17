Milwaukee Tools M18 4-Piece Combo Kit for $311 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Milwaukee M18 4-Piece Combo Kit
$311 in cart $702
free shipping

It's $311 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tool Up via Amazon.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • M18 Brushed Drill Driver
  • M18 1/4" Impact Driver
  • M18 Hackzall
  • M18 LED Work Light
  • 2 batteries, charger, and bag
  • Model: 2695-24
  • UPC: 045242253159
  • Model: 2695-24
  • UPC: 045242253159
