Milwaukee Tools M18 4-Piece Combo Kit for $311 in cart

It's $311 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tool Up via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- M18 Brushed Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Impact Driver
- M18 Hackzall
- M18 LED Work Light
- 2 batteries, charger, and bag
- Model: 2695-24
- UPC: 045242253159
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new kit at $139. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3/8" FD09Z Driver-Drill with 2-speeds
- DT03Z impact Driver with variable speed
- built-in LED light
- includes 2 lithium-ion batteries
- Model: CT232
- UPC: 088381874113
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Shop a wide selection of over 2,200 items from Arlo, Bose, Makita, Acer, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
That's the best price we could find by $1, but most stores charge $164. (Plus, the best price we could find for the tool and the battery/charger bought separately is $151.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- IP54 weather resistant
- 9" tall
- 2.1A USB charging output to charge phones and other devices
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Integrated design allows for various hanging options with the self-centering key hole and hollow handle for pass-through hanging
- treble and bass adjustment
- 10 presets
- 2607-20 HAMMER DRILL / DRIVER: This cordless hammer drill / driver is specially suited for driving holes through softwoods, hardwoods, and masonry. Switch between 3 different drill settings with the top mounted switch and 18 different torque settings with a clutch attached to the keyless chuck
- 2625-20 HACKZALL RECIPROCATING SAW: Use this saw to tear through branches, lumber, PVC pipe, and more. Its Quik Lok blade changing system makes switching between applications a breeze. Reaching overhead spaces is easy with the one handed design and light weight
- 2656-20 1/4 INCH HEX IMPACT DRIVER: Driving lag bolts through porches and thick lumber with pilot holes has never been easier. The variable speed trigger can drive fasteners both large and small, with the onboard LEDs lighting your way for clean work
- 2735-20 WORK LIGHT: With an adjustable head thats made of sealed aluminum, you can take this outside in varying conditions. A flat standing base lets you keep this shining on your job while you have both hands clear to do the work you need to while seeing it clearly
- 48-11-1828 BATTERIES AND 48-59-1812 CHARGER: 2 extended capacity, 3 amp hour batteries are included in this kit, along with a charger to keep them full. The batteries have an onboard fuel gauge and come loaded with Redlink Intelligence. This lets them communicate with the charger and the tools they power to save power and prevent overheating
- Model: 2695-24
- UPC: 045242253159
