Milwaukee Tools M18 18V Drill/Impact Combo Kit w/ Battery for $179
Northern Tool · 55 mins ago
Milwaukee Tools M18 18V Drill/Impact Combo Kit w/ Battery
$179 $199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "274196" to get $20 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • includes drill/driver, impact driver, charger, two batteries, and an M18 5Ah battery pack
  • drill/driver features 500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM
  • impact driver features 1,500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 2,800 RPM
  • Model: 2892-22CT
  • UPC: 045242527854
  • Code "274196"
  • Published 55 min ago
