Milwaukee Tools M18 18V Drill/Impact Combo Kit w/ Battery for $179

Apply coupon code "274196" to get $20 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- includes drill/driver, impact driver, charger, two batteries, and an M18 5Ah battery pack
- drill/driver features 500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM
- impact driver features 1,500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 2,800 RPM
- Model: 2892-22CT
- UPC: 045242527854
It's $311 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tool Up via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- M18 Brushed Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Impact Driver
- M18 Hackzall
- M18 LED Work Light
- 2 batteries, charger, and bag
- Model: 2695-24
- UPC: 045242253159
That's $7 less than our previous mention and a low by $17 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag, blade, belt clip
- 4-mode driving speed
- brushless motor
- Model: 2593-22
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $80.74. That's $58 less than you'd pay for a brand new one and the best price we've seen in nearly 18 months. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
- cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
- two 12V Li-ion batteries
- 12V battery charger
- tool bag
- Model: CT226
- UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
That's at least $2 less than you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by stcif_51 via eBay.
- 1.4" profile
- internal Shockzone absorbs peak torque to prevent breaking
- Model: 48-32-2390
More Offers
- 2-pc M18 Compact Drill Driver / Impact Driver w/ (2) Batteries Kit
- Compact design ideal for overhead or tight spaces
- Brushless motor and battery create longer run time
- Compatible with the M18 system, featuring more than 175 tools
- Fastest application speed and most drilling power.
- Model: 2892-22CT
- UPC: 045242527854
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Northern Tool
|21%
|--
|$179
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$219 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$233
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$264 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$264
|Check Price
Sign In or Register