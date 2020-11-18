It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- designed for rapid chip removal
- 135° split point
- Model: 48-89-4630
It's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- S2 alloy steel
- 10 SAE hex bits 1.5mm to 8mm
- 10 metric hex bits 5/64" to 6/15"
- magnetic tips
- storage box
- Model: AM020
It's the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" ball groove shank
- Model: DW1589
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-spin shanks
- titanium pilot point
- Model: DW1354
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon to get this deal. It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" extension bit
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive
- black phosphate coating
- Model: LX-101
Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
- compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
- 1/4" impact driver
- circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
- LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
- cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
- 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
- Model: DCK940D2
- UPC: 885911451406
Save on a variety of items including air tools, power tools, hand tools and much more. Apply code "271099" to save an extra $20 off $100. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Box for $89.99 ($40 low).
- Shipping vaires; Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee.
- 12 x 4x4x2" bins
- 6 x 6x4x3" bins
- 6 x 8x4x3" bins
Get sidewide discounts on tools, automotive items, sporting goods, office furniture, clothing, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Spending over $100? Use coupon code "273542" to get a $10 Northern Tool e-gift card with $100 order, $25 with $250, $50 with $500, or $100 with $1,000+.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees (free shipping may also be available on some items).
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Full list of components on product page
- Model: 48-32-4495
This combo is $500 off list price and by far the best deal we could find. But it's even better than that: Home Depot usually charges $125 for one battery, and a similar high torque impact wrench is $219 elsewhere. So it's a way low per-tool price, plus you get three batteries, a charger, and carry bag. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 9 tools, 3 rechargeable batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: 2695-29P
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Wear Guard Tip
- Model: 48-32-4023
