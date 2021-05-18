Milwaukee SAWZALL 10-Piece Bi-Metal Demolition Reciprocating Saw Blade Set for $20 w/ free Saw Blade 5-Pack
New
Ace Hardware · 21 mins ago
Milwaukee SAWZALL 10-Piece Bi-Metal Demolition Reciprocating Saw Blade Set
$20 w/ free Saw Blade 5-Pack
pickup

Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
  • 1/2" universal tang
  • storage case
  • Model: 49-22-1110
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Saw Blades Ace Hardware Milwaukee Tool
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware   -- $20 Buy Now