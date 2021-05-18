Milwaukee Rocket 2500-Lumen LED Dual Power Tripod Tower Light for $200

You'd pay $117 more purchasing these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- On the product page, click "select promo item" to add the battery to cart with the tripod.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "5UADGR7G" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- Ships from and sold by YEKE-US via Amazon.
- requires 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (6 AAA batteries included)
- waterproof
Take half off when you apply coupon code "2XT3ZS8I, making this a buck under our mention from last month and $23 under what you'd pay having it shipped from Solla direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by High quality LED via Amazon.
- powered via solar panels, 18,650mAh battery (included), or 2 D batteries
- adjustable heads & solar panel
- 3 brightness levels
- motion activated
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- Model: 70108
Apply coupon code "40U5K8Q4" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wireless CCTV Camera store via Amazon.
- IP66 weather resistant
- 3 optional modes
- PIR sensor
Apply coupon code "40397C2M" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zon BNT via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- 800 lumens
- IP66 waterproof rating
- Model: BNT-SJ10
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
That's the best price we could find by $1, but most stores charge $164. (Plus, the best price we could find for the tool and the battery/charger bought separately is $151.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- IP54 weather resistant
- 9" tall
- 2.1A USB charging output to charge phones and other devices
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Integrated design allows for various hanging options with the self-centering key hole and hollow handle for pass-through hanging
- treble and bass adjustment
- 10 presets
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|39%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$158 (exp 6 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register