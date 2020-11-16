That's a savings of $40, plus, apply coupon code "273541" to bag free shipping and make this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Spending more than $100? Apply coupon code "273542" to snag a $10 Northern Tool gift card.
- 9" all-terrain wheels
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- IP65 weather resistant
- interior organizer tray
- measures 22.1" x 18.9" x 25.6"
- Model: 48-22-8426
Use coupon code "273541" to bag free shipping (a savings of $12) and save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- compatible with all Milwaukee PACKOUT modular storage products
- constructed with impact resistant polymers
- up to 75-lbs. weight capacity
- integrated organizers bins
- metal reinforced corners
- IP65 rating
- Model: 48-22-8424
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Use the on-page coupon to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Heavy guage steel construction
- All hardware included
- 400 lbs. capacity
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $15, making it $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by FlexiSpot via Amazon.
- 400-lbs. weight capacity
- includes mounting hardware
- suitable for securing to either wall studs or solid concrete wall
Use coupon code "271096" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $17.99 shipping fee.
- 110W
- aluminum frame
- scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating
- includes 300W power inverter, charge controller, and connecting cables
- Model: 53110
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping fee.
- 12 x 4x4x2" bins
- 6 x 6x4x3" bins
- 6 x 8x4x3" bins
Save on a wide array of heaters and heater accessories. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Use coupon code "271096" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fees.
Apply code "273542" to get the $10 gift card. Factoring in said gift card, that's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- The gift card expires 3/1/21.
- 9" inside diameter top ring
- 17" height
- cast iron construction
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Full list of components on product page
- Model: 48-32-4495
Apply code "MKE2610" to save up to $100 off. Shop Now at Zoro
- $20 off $199.
- $60 off $599.
- $100 off $999.
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM 18V 12.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $179 after coupon (a low by $41).
- You must sign into your account to apply the coupon.
This combo is $500 off list price and by far the best deal we could find. But it's even better than that: Home Depot usually charges $125 for one battery, and a similar high torque impact wrench is $219 elsewhere. So it's a way low per-tool price, plus you get three batteries, a charger, and carry bag. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes 9 tools, 3 rechargeable batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: 2695-29P
