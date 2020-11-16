New
Northern Tool · 31 mins ago
Milwaukee Packout Rolling Toolbox
$90 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of $40, plus, apply coupon code "273541" to bag free shipping and make this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Spending more than $100? Apply coupon code "273542" to snag a $10 Northern Tool gift card.
  • 9" all-terrain wheels
  • 250-lb. weight capacity
  • IP65 weather resistant
  • interior organizer tray
  • measures 22.1" x 18.9" x 25.6"
  • Model: 48-22-8426
  • Code "273541"
