eBay · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee Packout 10" Tool Tote
$58 $120
free shipping

It's a low by a buck, although most retailers charge $70 or more.

  Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 1680D ballistic material construction with reinforced side walls and impact resistant molded base
  • modular connectivity with all Packout components
  • measures 10.8" W x 10.9" D x 12.6" H
  • 28 pockets (2 zippered)
  • Model: 48-22-8310
  • UPC: 045242505289
Walmart
Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-8310 Packout, 10", Storage Tote, Red
$68

Buy Now at Walmart

  • Made of 1680 ballistic material
  • Impact resistant molded base
  • Features 28 Total pockets
  • Model: 48-22-8310
  • UPC: 045242505289
Amazon
Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-8310 Packout, 10", Storage Tote, Red
$69

Buy Now at Amazon

  • Made of 1680 ballistic material
  • Impact resistant molded base
  • Features 28 Total pockets
  • Model: 48-22-8310
  • UPC: 045242505289
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 51% -- $58 Buy Now
Walmart   $70 (exp 2 mos ago) $68 Check Price
Amazon   -- $69 Check Price