It's a low by a buck, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1680D ballistic material construction with reinforced side walls and impact resistant molded base
- modular connectivity with all Packout components
- measures 10.8" W x 10.9" D x 12.6" H
- 28 pockets (2 zippered)
- Model: 48-22-8310
- UPC: 045242505289
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
You'd pay $110 more at most other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 4-mode driving speed
- Brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque
- Contractor bag
- Hex impact driver
- Reciprocating saw
- M12 charger
- Blade
- Belt clip
- M12 XC4.0 battery pack
- M12 CP2.0 battery pack
- Model: 2593-22
That's $30 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- 1,500 lumens
- magnetic base
- rotating light head
- 2" clamp
- Model: 2365-20
Save on drill kits, smart home accessories, garden tools, automotive tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the RocketSocket 13-Piece Extraction Socket Set for $62.99 ($7 off).
Apply coupon code "A33JBAMK" and the 10% clip coupon for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Evanx Tools via Amazon.
- triple beveled fine and coarse teeth
- 10" flexible blade
- 12" comfort handle
These start at $44 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits inside all 5” and 6“ gutters
- gutter docking station for ladders
- Model: 220539
Save on home items, electronics, computers, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Mighty Mini Alarm for Doors & Windows 2-Pack for $11.99 (low by a buck).
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- battery and charger included
- Model: 2527-21
Thanks to the including $20 eBay gift card, it's $20 less than buying it from CPO direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Shop CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 250 ft-lbs breakaway torque
- 4-mode drive control
- auto shut off
- Model: 2554-20
Thanks to the included $10 eBay gift card, it's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Shop CPO Commerce via eBay.
- universal accessory adapter
- wood cutting blade
- sanding pad
- 5 assorted sanding sheets
- Model: 2426-20
More Offers
- Made of 1680 ballistic material
- Impact resistant molded base
- Features 28 Total pockets
- Model: 48-22-8310
- UPC: 045242505289
- Made of 1680 ballistic material
- Impact resistant molded base
- Features 28 Total pockets
- Model: 48-22-8310
- UPC: 045242505289
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|51%
|--
|$58
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$70 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$68
|Check Price
|Amazon
|--
|$69
|Check Price
Sign In or Register