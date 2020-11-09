New
Northern Tool · 48 mins ago
Milwaukee PACKOUT Toolbox
$50 $70
free shipping

Use coupon code "273541" to bag free shipping (a savings of $12) and save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • compatible with all Milwaukee PACKOUT modular storage products
  • constructed with impact resistant polymers
  • up to 75-lbs. weight capacity
  • integrated organizers bins
  • metal reinforced corners
  • IP65 rating
  • Model: 48-22-8424
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "273541"
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Northern Tool Milwaukee Tool
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 28% -- $50 Buy Now