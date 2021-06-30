Milwaukee M18 Top-Off 175W Power Supply w/ 5Ah Battery for $140
New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 Top-Off 175W Power Supply w/ 5Ah Battery
$140 $250
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • one AC 120V outlet
  • one USB-C PD port
  • one USB-A port
  • fits all M18 batteries
  • Model: 2846-50
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
