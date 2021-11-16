That's $131 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- pole saw features:
- 4,600 RPM
- 10" bar legnth
- 150 cuts per charge
- blower features:
- 450 CFM max air volume
- 120 mph max air speed
- high/low speed settings
- Model: 2825-21PSB
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
You'd pay double that elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Wear Guard Tip protects fit over the life of the bit
- Optimized Shockzone
- Up to 50X life verses other impact bits
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid about $12 in shipping. (In some ZIP codes, members get free delivery with orders of $50 or more.)
- hardened magnetic tips and forged shanks
- Model: 8-22-2710
That's slightly more than the next best price we could find for the kit, but the free tool (selected in-cart) is worth at least $70, so it's still a strong savings. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- brushless motor delivers up to 0-3,300 RPM
- 2 batteries
- charger
- carrying case
- belt clip
Add to your cart to bag this for $3 less than the next be price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- locking casters
- 250-lb. capacity
- impact resistant polymer construction
- compatible with all PACKOUT components
- measures 24.4" x 18.9" x 7.6"
- Model: 48-22-8410
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|26%
|--
|$369
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register