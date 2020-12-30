New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Certified Refurb Milwaukee M18 Fuel Li-ion 8-1/4" Table Saw Kit
$449 $650
free shipping

You'd pay at least $150 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • 24-1/2" rip capacity
  • metal frame
  • compatible with M18 batteries and tools
  • Model: 2736-21HD
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Table Saws eBay Milwaukee Tool
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% -- $449 Buy Now