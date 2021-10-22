It's $109 under list and the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- brushless motor
- full throttle in under one second
- 120mph output
- 8Ah Lithium-Ion battery
- M18/M12 battery charger
- Model: 2724-21HD
Published 16 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Shop deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, iPads, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members get a Black Friday Price Guarantee. (See the page for details. It's free to create a My Best Buy account.)
Shop a wide selection of items including vitamins and supplements from $2, computer cables from $5, rugs from $7, shoes for the whole family from $18, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Choose from 10 men's and women's pairs, with prices starting from $63. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- If you're a Prime member, you'll get an additional $5 off your order subtotal at checkout.
- Pictured are the Merrell Men's Jungle Moc Slip-On Shoes for $62.99 (low by $22).
Save on costumes and accessories for Halloween, or a guest spot in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, depending on when you're reading this. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Pegason LED Halloween Mask for $6.79 ($3 off).
There are twelve different sizes, all at 40% off. (They're at least $2 more elsewhere.) Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Mars Hydro via eBay.
- intake/exhaust vents
- removable floor tray
- reflective mylar
- mesh windows
- 1680D fabric
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $319 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- carbide tipped blade
- miter angle digital readout
- dual lights
- miter angle fine adjust w/ detent override
- 15-amp motor
- Model: 6955-20
It's $195 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- 30-degree magazine
- two (sequential and contact actuation) firing modes
- fires up to 750 nails per battery charge (battery sold separately)
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold separately are the battery and charger. This is the tool only.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 30-minute run time
- Model: 0880-20
That's slightly more than the next best price we could find for the kit, but the free tool (selected in-cart) is worth at least $70, so it's still a strong savings. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- brushless motor delivers up to 0-3,300 RPM
- 2 batteries
- charger
- carrying case
- belt clip
