Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Blower and M18 Battery for $160
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Blower and M18 Battery w/ select Milwaukee Tool
$160 $278
free shipping

Get $100 off a range of Milwaukee tools with this purchase. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • full throttle in under one second
  • 120mph output
  • 2724-20
  • Model: 2724-20
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events Ace Hardware Milwaukee Tool
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 42% -- $160 Buy Now
Northern Tool   $149 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price