Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless 21-Degree Framing Nailer for $329 in cart

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- PowerState brushless motor
- hex key storage
- fires 3 nails per second
- zero ramp-up time
- Model: 2744-20
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- weighs 7.5 lbs.
- changes between sequential and contact nailing with the flip of a switch
- depth adjustment
- accepts 2" up to 3.5" nails
- Model: NR90ADS1
- UPC: 717709019546
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
You'd pay $117 more purchasing these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- On the product page, click "select promo item" to add the battery to cart with the tripod.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|5%
|--
|$329
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register