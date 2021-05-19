Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion 7-1/4" Cordless Circular Saw for $110

Apply coupon code "274196" to get this price. It's $69 less than what you'd pay for a new saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- A 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
- Model: 2631-20
- UPC: 045242530250
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134.
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196."
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "274196" to save $45 off list.
- Choose store pickup to avoid delivery charges, which start around $126.
- steel frame
- wheel fenders
- coupler assembly w/ safety chain
- tail lights, turn signals, and side running lights
- Model: 37560
After coupon code "274196", it's $26 less than what you'd pay at most stores for a new one.
- No battery is included.
- A 1-year Milwaukee warranty is provided.
- 1/2" keyless chunk
- 2,000 rpm
- brushless motor
- up to 32,000-BPM in hammer drill mode
- Model: 2804-80
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere.
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
You'd pay $117 more purchasing these items separately elsewhere.
- On the product page, click "select promo item" to add the battery to cart with the tripod.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
That's the best price we could find by $1, but most stores charge $164. (Plus, the best price we could find for the tool and the battery/charger bought separately is $151.)
- IP54 weather resistant
- 9" tall
- 2.1A USB charging output to charge phones and other devices
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Integrated design allows for various hanging options with the self-centering key hole and hollow handle for pass-through hanging
- treble and bass adjustment
- 10 presets
It's $145 under list price.
- This refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, and may arrive in a generic box
- Model: 2631-20
- UPC: 045242530250
It's $78 under list price.
