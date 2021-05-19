Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion 7-1/4" Cordless Circular Saw for $110
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Refurb Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion 7-1/2" Cordless Circular Saw (No Battery)
$110 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "274196" to get this price. It's $69 less than what you'd pay for a new saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • A 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
  • 3500 RPM
  • 2.5" cut depth
  • electronic brake
  • depth adjustment
  • Model: 2631-20
  • UPC: 045242530250
  • Code "274196"
  • Expires 7/27/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 38% -- $110 Buy Now
Amazon 47% $218 (exp 1 mo ago) $159 Check Price
Walmart 25% $225 (exp 2 mos ago) $226 Check Price