Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushed 4-Combo Kit for $450 w/ free Milwaukee Tool
Ace Hardware · 37 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushed 4-Combo Kit
$450 w/ free Milwaukee Tool $738
free shipping

Get a free tool worth up to $149. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The eligible items are listed as such (see below) and must be added to your cart separately.
  • Choose from the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum, Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio, Milwaukee M18 Angle Grinder, Milwaukee M18 Circular Saw, Milwaukee M18 Lithium Ion Battery Pack, or Milwaukee M18 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool.
  • Discount reflected in cart.
Features
  • 4-pole frameless motor
  • Reciprocating saw
  • Fold-away hook & 135-degree rotating head
  • M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
  • 2 M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries
  • delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque
  • 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
  • 1-hour charger & contractor bag
  • Model: 2696-24
  • UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushed 4-Combo Kit for $430
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushed 4-Combo Kit
$430 $738

It's $308 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

