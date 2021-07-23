Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Brushed 4-Combo Kit for $450 w/ free Milwaukee Tool

Get a free tool worth up to $149. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The eligible items are listed as such (see below) and must be added to your cart separately.
- Choose from the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum, Milwaukee M18 Jobsite Radio, Milwaukee M18 Angle Grinder, Milwaukee M18 Circular Saw, Milwaukee M18 Lithium Ion Battery Pack, or Milwaukee M18 Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool.
- Discount reflected in cart.
- 4-pole frameless motor
- Reciprocating saw
- Fold-away hook & 135-degree rotating head
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- 2 M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries
- delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque
- 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- 1-hour charger & contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Get $100 off a range of Milwaukee tools with this purchase. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately.
- brushless motor
- full throttle in under one second
- 120mph output
- 2724-20
- Model: 2724-20
Amazon charges $215 for these items sold separately. Buy Now at Home Depot
- variable-speed dial with speed from 10,000 RPM to 31,000 RPM
- 1.5" of adjustable range
- tool-free spindle lock
Check the on-page box to get the battery added for free – it's $15 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which add around $13.
- up to 55 ft-lb. max torque
- 200 rpm
- Model: 2557-20
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Apply coupon code "TK50%OFF" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- 6-point socket design
- deep depth
- chrome vanadium steel
- corrosion-resistant black phosphate finish
- storage case
- Model: HIS1A
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $92 ($47 off).
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- one AC 120V outlet
- one USB-C PD port
- one USB-A port
- fits all M18 batteries
- Model: 2846-50
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
That's a savings of up to $300. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Get $100 off your choice select M18 Tool (search 7017486, 7790272, 7790231, 7008478, 2009062, 2474914, 2883874 on site for options on offer).
- Add-on and interchange tank
- Wide straps
- Adjustable pressure
- Up to 120 PSI and 25-foot spray distance
- Dual diaphragm pump
- Model: 2820-20PS
Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "274196" to save $88. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- up to 3X more runtime, 20% more power, and 2X more recharges than standard Lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 48-11-2460
More Offers
It's $308 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-pole frameless motor
- Reciprocating saw
- Fold-away hook & 135-degree rotating head
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- 2 M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries
- delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque
- 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- 1-hour charger & contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|41%
|$390 (exp 10 mos ago)
|$430
|Buy Now
|Ace Hardware
|39%
|--
|$450
|Check Price
Sign In or Register