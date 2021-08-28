You'd pay at least $96 elsewhere for each of the free tools. (The best value would be for the Weather Resistant Job Radio and Random Orbit Sander.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- When you add this kit to your cart, you'll be presented with a pop-up window for indicating your choice in the free tools.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- M18 cordless 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque, 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- M18 Sawzall reciprocating saw provides patented gear-protecting clutch and counter balance mechanism
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- M18 work light provides a fold-away hook for hands free use and a 135-degree rotating head
- Also includes, two M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries, 1-hour charger, contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
Expires 2/1/2022
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .5" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6.5" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion
- 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
It's a $20 drop from our Black Friday mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger and 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- blower
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Outside of price matches, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 Impact Driver
- two V20 20V Max Lithium Ion Batteries, charger, and storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Choose from a variety of shelving and totes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items get their discounts from Ace Rewards offers. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Maxit 54.5" Resin Shelving Unit for $34.99 ($10 low).
You'd pay $10 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 135° split point
- designed for rapid chip removal
- Model: 48-89-4630
You'd pay $43 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Delivers 500 lbs. of torque and 0-500/0-1800 RPM
- CP2.0 battery
- Model: 2801-21P
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
