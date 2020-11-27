New
Certified Refurb Milwaukee M18 18V 1/4" Impact Driver
$59 $120
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • batteries sold separately
  • 2,750rpm maximum speed
  • up to 1,500 in. lbs. of torque
  • Model: 2656-80
