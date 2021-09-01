Milwaukee M18 18V 1/4" Cordless Brushless Compact Impact Driver Kit for $149 in cart

It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- brushless motor
- advanced overload protection
- Model: 2850-22CT
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $219.
Update: The price dropped to $194.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Onwaldenpond via eBay.
- 650 ft./lbs torque
- 4 mode drive control
- auto shut-off control
- Model: 2962-20
Clip the 30% off on-page coupon to save $21. That's a buck under our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SnapfreshUS via Amazon.
- charger
- 4 sockets
- 7 driver bits
- 2.0Ah battery
- variable speed
- built-in LED light
- 1,350 in-lb. torque
- carrying case
- Model: BBT-POB04
It's $70 off list; many stores are charging over $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 330ft./lbs. max of fastening torque
- 3 mode settings
- Model: DCF894B
It's $7 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed
- brushless motor
- includes battery & charger
- Model: CMCF810C1
Save on grills, generators, fertilizer, tool kits, ladders, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. It's free to sign up for membership.
Get started early on fall lawn care with savings on Scotts brand items via Ace's buy one, get another item free, or member only discounts (it's free to sign up for an account). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair Tall Fescue 10-lb. Bag for $21.99 for members (low by $8).
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Click on "Select Promo Item", click "Select this item", then click "Add 2 items to cart" to get this deal. It's a savings of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by $6, and matches the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- one folding knife, one utility knife
Thanks to the gift card that's a better deal than most stores offer by $50. Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge.
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- Model: 2625-20
