Milwaukee M18 18V 1/2" Impact Wrench (Tool Only) for $198
eBay · 11 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 18V 1/2" Impact Wrench (Tool Only)
$198
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $219. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Onwaldenpond via eBay.
Features
  • 650 ft./lbs torque
  • 4 mode drive control
  • auto shut-off control
  • Model: 2962-20
