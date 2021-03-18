New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ Ratchet
$229 $500
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this bundle by $23, and you'd pay $358 or more at most stores for the combo kit and ratchet separately. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • M12 Fuel 1/2" hammer drill driver
  • M12 Fuel 1/4" hex impact driver
  • M12 12V Cordless Lithium-Ion 3/8" ratchet
  • M12 Redlithium 2.0 compact battery
  • M12 Redlithium XC 4.0 extended capacity battery
  • charger, 2 belt clips, and contractor bag
  • Model: 2598-2457
