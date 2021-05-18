Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/4" 12V Cordless Right Angle Die Grinder for $180
New
Ace Hardware · 23 mins ago
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/4" 12V Cordless Right Angle Die Grinder (Bare Tool)
$180
free shipping

While the bare tool itself is about $10 less elsewhere, you'd pay $65 extra for a battery, which is included with this item. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Battery appears in cart at checkout.
Features
  • includes Milwaukee M12 2Ah Lithium-ion Battery
  • 4-mode RPM control
  • 0.3 HP motor output
  • Model: 2485-20
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Grinders Ace Hardware Milwaukee Tool
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware   -- $180 Buy Now