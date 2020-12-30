New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Certified Refurb Milwaukee 4.5" 7A Angle Grinder w/ Slide Switch
$48 $70
free shipping

That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new item. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • tool-free burst-resistant guard
  • debris baffles
  • multi-port exhaust
  • 4.5" wheel diameter
  • Model: 6130-833
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Grinders eBay Milwaukee Tool
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $48 Buy Now