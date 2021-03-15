New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Milwaukee 18V Cordless 1/2" Compact Drill Driver (No Battery)
$70 $88
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $49 under what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • compact design
  • all-metal gear case
  • 1/2" metal chuck
  • brushless motor
  • Model: 2801-20
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers eBay Milwaukee Tool
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% -- $70 Buy Now