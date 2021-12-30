That's the best price we could find by $6 and a $5 drop since our mention in June. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- .042" & .062" thick blades
- 1" height
- Model: 49-22-1129
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1/4" hex power groove shank
- Model: 48-89-4631
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 135° split point
- designed for rapid chip removal
- Model: 48-89-4630
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
It's $4 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- heavy-duty
- storage case
- Model: 786488161
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 12 different style tips
- S2 chrome vanadium steel
- hard case
- Model: 101464
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Note that some of these items receive discounts via a free item, with specific details noted on the product pages. Most times you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications, but you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on table top decorations from $12, Christmas lights from $14, garlands from $25, Christmas trees from $40, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Gemmy Airdorable Star Wars The Child Table Top Decoration for $11.99 (most sellers charge $30+).
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
Most stores charge at least $70 for just one flashlight. Add two to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Discount applies at checkout.
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 lighting modes
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- Can be powered via battery or extension cord (not included).
- Model: 2144-20
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- 125° flood beam coverage
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- Model: 2115-21
- .042" & .062" thick blades
- 1" height
- Model: 49-22-1129
