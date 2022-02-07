That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- square drive bits
- visible ID markings
- comfortable tri-lobe handle
- includes Phillips #1, Phillips #2, Slotted 1/4", Slotted 3/16", Square #1, Square #2, Torx #10, Torx #15, (1) 1/4" Nut Driver, & 3/8" Nut Driver
- Model: 48-22-2761A
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- hardened magnetic tips and forged shanks
- Model: 48-22-2710
That is a shipped low by $6 for this multipurpose screwdriver/nut driver. Buy Now at Amazon
- assembled in USA of US and imported components
- 8 industrial strength bits
- 3 nut driver sizes
- cushion grip handle
- Model: 32500
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- comfort-grip handle pivots into 3 different positions
- rechargeable 4V battery
- Model: BDCSFL20C
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Horusdy via Amazon.
- Standard and precision screwdrivers
- Magnetized tips
- Plastic organizing rack
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, hex drill bits, nut drivers and square adapters, plus bit holder, and case
- Model: 48-32-4006
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1/4" hex power groove shank
- Model: 48-89-4631
That is a savings of $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- tool free blade change
- wire stripper
- gut hook
- belt clip
- Model: 48-22-1501
