That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid about $12 in shipping. (In some ZIP codes, members get free delivery with orders of $50 or more.)
- hardened magnetic tips and forged shanks
- Model: 8-22-2710
Published 1 hr ago
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 industrial strength bits
- 3 nut driver sizes
- cushion grip handle
- Model: 32500
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 4 tips
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
These are some of the best discounts we've seen in months in this section, including best-ever prices on ladders and tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price for these items drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $10 under our Black Friday week mention, and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90 tooth design
- 4 degrees of arc swing
- Model: 48-22-9008
That's slightly more than the next best price we could find for the kit, but the free tool (selected in-cart) is worth at least $70, so it's still a strong savings. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- brushless motor delivers up to 0-3,300 RPM
- 2 batteries
- charger
- carrying case
- belt clip
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/2" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 x 18V Li-ion batteries
- charger & carrying case
- Model: 2691-22
That's $73 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools Plus Outlet via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 7-amp motor
- rotary hammer, hammer only, and rotation only modes
- variable position chisel stop
- Model: 5262-81
