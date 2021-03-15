That's $30 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- 1,500 lumens
- magnetic base
- rotating light head
- 2" clamp
- Model: 2365-20
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "572OVKBJ" for a savings of $14.
Update: The price has increased to $14.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A-Zone PTZ Store via Amazon.
- 20 LEDs
- IP65 waterproof
- 2 lighting modes
- 90° adjustable solar panel
- up to 12 hours lighting on a full charge
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- 100,000 hour lifespan
- zoomable
Save $22 when you apply coupon code "3HPZNH7N". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tanaka Minori via Amazon.
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 3 aluminum adjustable wings
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C-80
Clip the coupon to get this price, which is within a buck of the lowest it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Addlon Lighting via Amazon.
- In Warm Yellow.
- UL Listed
- Weatherproof
- 11-Watts
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $49 under what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compact design
- all-metal gear case
- 1/2" metal chuck
- brushless motor
- Model: 2801-20
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|--
|$69
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register