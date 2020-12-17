Apply coupon code "273547" to snag the $50 gift card. Thanks to said gift card, it's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 6.7" length impact wrench with up to 600 ft./lbs. torque
- 3/8" rachet with up to 55 ft./lbs. max torque
- Redlink Plus battery & tool communication
- includes 2 lithium-ion batteries and a charger
- Model: 2591-22
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
- compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
- 1/4" impact driver
- circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
- LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
- cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
- 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
- Model: DCK940D2
- UPC: 885911451406
It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- cordless drill/driver
- cordless impact driver
- cordless reciprocating saw
- cordless circular saw
- cordless grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 2 batteries, charger, and kit bag
- Model: DCK661D1M1
- UPC: 885911696432
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- Two 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- The DeWalt ToughSystem Large Case has a deep removable tray designed to fit a cordless tool battery and charger.
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Save on a variety of items including air tools, power tools, hand tools and much more. Apply code "271099" to save an extra $20 off $100. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Box for $89.99 ($40 low).
- Shipping vaires; Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
Use coupon code "271099" for the best deal we could find by $70. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $18 shipping fee.
- 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
- heats up to 3,000 square feet
- 10-ft. hose and regulator included
- requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
- Model: MH125FAV
Coupon code "271099" drops it to $105 less than you'd pay at Lowe's.
Update: The price has increased to $119.99. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $17.99 shipping fee.
- 110W
- aluminum frame
- scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating
- includes 300W power inverter, charge controller, and connecting cables
- Model: 53110
Save on power tools, totes, hand tools, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "273542" grants a $10 gift card wwith $100, $25 gift card with $250, $50 gift card with $500, or $100 gift card with $1,000 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Cordless M18 Circular Saw for $99 ($20 off).
- Most items qualify for free shipping; otherwise choose in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the shipping fees, which vary by item.
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- includes Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, hex drill bits, nut drivers and square adapters, plus bit holder, and case
- Model: 48-32-4006
That's the best price we could find by $100.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- M18 drill/driver
- M18 impact driver
- M18 6-1/2" circular saw
- M18 random orbit sander
- M18 LED flashlight
- Batteries and Chargers
- Model: 2696-25
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Northern Tool
|41%
|--
|$349
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register