Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Mid-Torque Impact Wrench and M12 FUEL 3/8in. Ratchet Combo Kit
$349 w/ $50 Northern Tool Gift Card $599
free shipping

Apply coupon code "273547" to snag the $50 gift card. Thanks to said gift card, it's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 6.7" length impact wrench with up to 600 ft./lbs. torque
  • 3/8" rachet with up to 55 ft./lbs. max torque
  • Redlink Plus battery & tool communication
  • includes 2 lithium-ion batteries and a charger
  • Model: 2591-22
  • Code "273547"
