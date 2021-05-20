Milwaukee M18 Cordless Brushless String Trimmer for $159
eBay · 22 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Brushless String Trimmer (No Battery)
$159 $228
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • two speed settings
  • 14" - 16" adjustable cut capacity
  • compatible with 0.080" & 0.095" line
  • up to 6,200 rpm
  • Model: 2828-20
