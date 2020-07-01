New
Northern Tool · 30 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion Compact Cordless Power Tool Set
$159 $179
free shipping

Apply coupon code " 269021" for a savings of $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • includes a 1/2" drill driver, 1/4" hex impact driver, two 18-volt Li-ion batteries, charger, and carrying case
  • Model: 2691-22
Details
  • Code " 269021"
  • Published 30 min ago
