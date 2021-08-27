Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 w/ $50 gift card
Blain's Farm & Fleet · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Hackzall Reciprocating Saw (No Battery)
$99 w/ $50 gift card
Thanks to the gift card that's a better deal than most stores offer by $50. Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge.
  • 0-3,000 strokes per minute
  • anti-vibration system
  • QUIK-LOK blade clamp
  • Model: 2625-20
