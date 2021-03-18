Thanks to the gift card, that's $70 less than the best deal we could find for a 6-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- The gift card will be delivered to the email address associated with your eBay User ID within 7 to 10 days after your purchase.
- 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver
- Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
- 6-1/2" Circular Saw
- 1/4 Hex Compact Impact Driver
- 4-1/2" Cut-off / Grinder
- Work Light
- M18 Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
- M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger
- contractor bag, 3 batteries, adapters, & accessories
- Model: 2696-1850-2648
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- keyless Quik-Lok blade clamp
- all-metal gear case
- variable speed trigger
- Model: 2420-20
It's $100 less than the standard kit that comes with a contractor bag instead of the tool box. For further comparison the Packout Tool Box itself is at least $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- M18 1/2" Hammer Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- two 3Ah batteries
- dual voltage battery charger
- tool case with moulded insert
- Model: 2697-22PO
- UPC: 045242542666
You'd pay $110 more at most other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Add to cart to see this price.
- 4-mode driving speed
- Brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque
- Contractor bag
- Hex impact driver
- Reciprocating saw
- M12 charger
- Blade
- Belt clip
- M12 XC4.0 battery pack
- M12 CP2.0 battery pack
- Model: 2593-22
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell O120CESB Acoustic Electric Guitar for $129.99 (a low by $50).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
To get this deal, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- battery and charger included
- Model: 2527-21
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Add it to the cart to see the price.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 6" Oregon bar & chain
- brushless motor
- cut up to 3" diameter
- Model: 2527-20
That's $30 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- 1,500 lumens
- magnetic base
- rotating light head
- 2" clamp
- Model: 2365-20
It's a low by a buck, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1680D ballistic material construction with reinforced side walls and impact resistant molded base
- modular connectivity with all Packout components
- measures 10.8" W x 10.9" D x 12.6" H
- 28 pockets (2 zippered)
- Model: 48-22-8310
- UPC: 045242505289
