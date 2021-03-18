New
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 3 Batteries
$649 + $20 eBay Gift Card $1,200
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's $70 less than the best deal we could find for a 6-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay.
  • The gift card will be delivered to the email address associated with your eBay User ID within 7 to 10 days after your purchase.
  • 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver
  • Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
  • 6-1/2" Circular Saw
  • 1/4 Hex Compact Impact Driver
  • 4-1/2" Cut-off / Grinder
  • Work Light
  • M18 Lithium-Ion Battery Charger
  • M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger
  • contractor bag, 3 batteries, adapters, & accessories
  • Model: 2696-1850-2648
